Linda Neece, 71, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. She was born to the late Darwin and Helen (Conley) Allen on March 12, 1949 in Columbus, Ohio, and was raised in Orient. Linda was married to James David (Dave) Neece in June of 1973. Her greatest joy in life has been the role of devoted mother and grandmother.
Linda is survived by husband Dave, children Brooke (Peter) Winkler, Christopher (Laura) Neece, and Blair (Ryan) Norris, and grandchildren Connor and Molly Winkler, Jackson, Shelby, and Mason Neece, and Rex, Emily, Elise, Ella, and William Norris. Linda is also survived by brother Michael Allen; dear Aunt Marian Bliss; precious cousins Melanie Valone, Colleen Learn, Janet Sempf, Kathy Adams, and Lisa Langford; nieces Kyleen Valone, Jennifer Yetter, Ashley Allen; and nephew Matthew Allen. A large extended family has been a blessing throughout Linda’s life. Lifelong friends from Westfall were close to her heart.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Schoedinger Grove City, 3920 Broadway, Grove City. A private funeral service will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020 at the funeral home, with graveside services following at Muhlenberg Township Cemetery. Please visit www.schoedinger.com for full details, to share a special memory, or extend condolences.