Linda R. Watkins, 52, of Ashville, passed away on June 28, 2020 at her residence.
She was born on May 25, 1968 in Columbus to James and Rosemary (Collins) Cain.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Linda is survived by her mother, Rosemary; husband, Herman R. Watkins; children, Gabrielle, Jonathon and Nicklaus Watkins; and by sister, Lisa (Keith) Greenwald.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Heritage Nazarene Church, 2264 Walnut Creek Pike, Circleville.
Burial will be in Watkins Cemetery, Kentucky.
Friends may call at the church on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Heritage Nazarene Church.
Due to COVID 19, social distancing will be encouraged. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.