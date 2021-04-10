Ashville - Linda Renick, 72 of Ashville, Ohio, passed away at home on Thursday, April 8, 2021.
Linda was born on April 9, 1948 to the late Edwin A. Shively and Rose Gulasa in Dayton, Ohio.
Linda was co-owner, along with her husband, David, of Renick's Family Market. Linda was also very involved with her church.
Linda is survived by husband of 48 years, David Renick; children, Kenny and Annette Gray, Scott and Lois Gray, Christina and Jay Smith, John and Mhelodie Renick; grandchildren, Jamie, Mackenzie, Elaine, Eric, Karisha, Kershtin, Jaush, Preston and Abigail and Danielle; great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Michael, Rio, Abel, Sean, Lilly, Hannah and Halo; siblings, Scott and Karen Lewis, Darlene and Russell Shook, Edwin and Joyce Shively II and Raymond Woodgeard; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13th with Funeral Service following at 1 p.m. at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville 43103 with Rev. Denvil Curry officiating.
Interment will follow at Muhlenburg Cemetery in Darbyville.
Linda Renick