Chillicothe - Linda Susan "Bear" Barr, 72, of Chillicothe, passed from this life on Sunday, October 23, 2022 in Mt. Carmel Medical Center East, Columbus following a brief illness. She was born March 3, 1950 in Chillicothe, the daughter of Glenn A. and Eleanor M. (White) Barr.
Surviving are her brothers, Larry Barr, Cincinnati and Steven (Edna) Barr, Chillicothe; 2 nieces; a nephew; 4 great-nieces and a great nephew; and a host of cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Linda was a 1968 graduate of Unioto High School and earned her Batchelor's degree from Wilmington College. She was employed at the College of New Rochelle and Wilmington College as a Residence Director. She later earned her Master's degree in Library Science from Florida State University and worked in that field for several years in Alabama and Chillicothe.
Following cremation, a Graveside service will be held in Londonderry Cemetery, at a date and time to be announced. Calling hours will not be observed. The FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME is honored to serve the family. Her memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com. Linda S. Barr
To plant a tree in memory of Linda Barr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.