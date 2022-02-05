Mount Sterling - Linda S. Haddox, of Mount Sterling, Ohio, went to be with her husband and the Lord on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
Linda passed at home with loved ones at her side.
She was born Aug. 8, 1941, in Madison County.
Linda is proceeded in death by her loving husband, Charles Haddox ,of almost 60 years.
She leaves behind her children, Meren (De Stires) Haddox, Eric (Michelle) Haddox, Chuck (Aleisha) Haddox, and Nick (Michele) Haddox; grandchildren, Jessica and Merf, Annameren and Shannon, Christopher, Logan, Matthew, Brittany and Adam, Lily, Paige, Royce, Cameron, Bella, and Emelia; great-grandchildren, Kolton, Kason, Blake, Gauage, Charlie and Jack on the way; and her sister, Betty; special caregivers, Chuck and Aleshia Logan, and Meren.
The family would like to thank hospice for the care they provided for our loving mom and mamaw.
We miss you already and we love you.
Following Linda's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no formal services.
Porter-Tidd Funeral Home assisted the family. Linda S. Haddox