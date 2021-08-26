Columbus - Linda Sue Starr, 58, of Columbus, passed away on Aug. 18, 2021.
She was born on Nov. 15, 1962 in Circleville to Oliver and Melvina (Monroe) Fisher.
She retired from Walmart as a greeter.
She is survived by son, Nathaniel Cottrell; mother, Melvina Isaac; father, Oliver Fisher; sister, Diane Welvin; brother, Kenny Fisher; sister-in-law, Dedire Fisher; and by cousins, nephews, nieces and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 at 12 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Linda Starr
