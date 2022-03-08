Bainbridge - Little John Cupp, 61, of Bainbridge, passed away on March 3, 2022.
He was born on Aug. 23, 1960 in Circleville to John and Ella Fay (Wallace) Cupp.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Little John is survived by his wife, Vivian (Brown) Cupp; daughter, Christina Rapp; and grandchildren, Theresa, Natalie and John.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Jackson Township Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Little John Cupp
To plant a tree in memory of Little Cupp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.