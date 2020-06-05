Lloyd Black, 70, of Circleville, passed away on June 4, 2020 in Columbus.
He was born on Sept. 21, 1949 in Columbus to Joseph and Trilba (Cutright) Black.
He had volunteered at the PICCA Food Pantry.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Joe and George.
Lloyd is survived by his wife, Virginia Black; stepsons, Paul (Jennifer), John (Gretchen) and Andy (Caressa) Walters; 12 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Crossroads Church, 5679 Tarlton Road, Circleville Ohio with David Lattimer officiating.
Burial will follow in Muhlenberg Township Cemetery.
Friends may call at the church on Tuesday from 11 until the time of service at 1.
