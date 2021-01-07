Lois A. Long, age 87, of Williamsport, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 in Circleville, Ohio.
Born in Columbus, Ohio to the late Melvin and Geneva Jordan, she was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Eldon; daughter, Vanessa Long; and her sister, Donna Paul.
Lois is survived by her sons, Jeffrey Long and Eldon J. Long II; seven grandsons; two granddaughters; 14 great-grandchildren; and many loving and special friends.
Family will welcome friends from 11-12 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 at the Porter-Tidd Funeral Home, 331 West Main Street, Mt. Sterling, Ohio 43143 where her funeral service will follow the visitation and begin at 12 p.m. Friday.
Burial will follow at Springlawn Cemetery, Williamsport, Ohio.
Please visit www.portertiddfuneralhome.com to share your favorite memories of Lois and to send your condolences to her family.