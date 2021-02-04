Circleville - Lois Ellen Ely, 82, of Circleville, died Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 at Brown Memorial Home, Circleville.
She was born June 20, 1938 in Springfield, Ohio the daughter of Edgar A. and Lucille M. (Dennis) Ward.
Lois had worked at Purina Mills as a secretary. She had attended St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bremen when her and Robert lived outside of Bremen. She was currently a member of St. Joseph's Parish, Circleville.
Lois is survived by four children, David (Tammy) Ely, Elisabeth (John) Davis, Joann (Dennis) Redman and Paula (Thomas) Bortolotto; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Leroy Ely; daughter, Sharon Ely; and sisters, Virginia Abbott and Marilyn Yoli.
A funeral mass will take place Friday, Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 602 Marietta Street, Bremen, with Father Ted Machnik and Father Nicholas Droll officiating.
Graveside services will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Bremen.
In lieu of flowers, the family request masses be given in honor of Lois.
Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com Lois Ely