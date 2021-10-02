Clarksburg - Lois Joann Hamilton (Johnston), widow of Robert (Bob) Hamilton, of Clarksburg, Ohio, passed away
Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.
She was born July 8, 1929, the daughter of Harold and Blanche (Steinhour) Johnston.
She is survived by her brother, Dale Johnston (wife Roberta), of Grove City, Ohio; as well as her children, Joy Watts, of Chillicothe, Robert (wife Melinda Murphy), of Port Orange, Florida, David, of Clarksburg, and Sherry (husband Jim Cruzan), of Goose Creek, South Carolina; grandchildren, Lisa Miller (Mark Miller), of Galloway, Ohio, Anne Simpson (Andrew Simpson), of Florida, William Hamilton (Abby Ireland), of Florida, Robert Hamilton (Elizabeth), of Florida, Nathan (Kira) Hamilton (US Coast Guard) and Kyle (Kevin) Hamilton, of Taiwan; as well as several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Lois was preceded in death by her beloved husband; her parents; her brothers, Harry Robert Johnston, Marvin Johnston, Albert Johnston, and Clarence "Butch" Messick.
Lois and her husband enjoyed working with their dairy herd, fishing and gardening. Lois always had a green thumb and took great pleasure in growing beautiful flowers and an abundant garden. She will be greatly missed by her family.
Family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at the Porter-Tidd Funeral Home, 331 West Main Street, Mt. Sterling, Ohio 43143 (740)-869-2777.
Graveside services will be held 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Waterloo Cemetery, Pancoastburg, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice Serving Central Ohio, 116 Morris Road B, Circleville, Ohio, 43113.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Heartland, as well as those at Carriage Court Care Center who have taken such loving care of our mother.
Please visit www.portertiddfuneralhome.com to share a favorite memory of Lois or to share your condolences with Lois' family. Lois J. Hamilton