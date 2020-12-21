Lois List, 92, of Circleville, passed away on Dec. 12, 2020.
She was born on Aug. 18, 1928 in Ross County to Howard “Cap” and Gladys (Lauerman) Whitten.
Lois was a bookkeeper at Harden Chevrolet early on making life long friends with the Harden family and the gals she worked with and called friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Conner List Jr.; siblings, Janis Jordan, Agnes Riley, Ann Ater, Jane Whitten, Dwight Whitten and David Whitten; and by nephew, Paul Whitten.
Lois is survived by her siblings, William H. (Ruth) Whitten, of Dallas, Texas, and Howard (Gwen) Whitten, of Chillicothe, Ohio; her niece, closest companion and caregiver over the last five years, Cindy Schiff, and by numerous other nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service for the family was held on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 in Springbank Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Heartland Hospice.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.