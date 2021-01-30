Circleville - Lola May Park, 93, of Circleville, died peacefully on Jan. 25, 2021 at the Wyngate Senior Living Community.
Lola Acord was born May 18, 1927 in Pickaway County to Emmitt Acord and Agnes Eldridge.
She married Dawson Park on Sept. 5, 1955 and was married for 61 years.
She is preceded in death by Dawson; brothers, Chuck Acord, Bob Acord, and Gene Acord; sisters, Marjorie (Marty) Crist, Pauline Hundley; and Lola's twin sister, Zola Petty; and daughter-in-law, Ling R. Park.
Lola is survived by sons, Brent (Tammy) Park, of Grove City, Trent Park, of West Jefferson; grandson, Justin (Arianna) Park; and great-granddaughter, Marie Park, of Grove City; and several nieces and nephews.
Lola worked at the Pickaway Dairy in her younger years, then worked at Gilmore's Daycare later in her life. She loved being with and caring for children. Lola was a lifelong member of the Circleville Heritage Nazarene Church which she faithfully attended and supported the church in the children's Sunday School area.
Lola loved her family, her church and her Lord. She enjoyed Shirley Temple movies and memorabilia. She also loved watching Ohio State football games. She and Dawson traveled extensively across the country in their retirement years, often on a motorcycle. Many friends remember their hospitality, where everyone was welcome to join New Year's parties and 'fish fry' dinners at their home.
Visitation will be held at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home, located at 151 East Main Street Circleville, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
COVID-19 restrictions apply.
Lola's graveside service will take place at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 at Floral Hills Cemetery with Dave Gray officiating.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a personal memory or condolence with Lola's family. Lola Park