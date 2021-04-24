Circleville - Loraine A. Edgington, 88, of Circleville, died 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at her residence following an extended illness.
She was born June 23, 1932, in Chillicothe, Ohio to the late Albert and Cecil Carroll Cochenour.
On Feb. 28, 1951, she married Wayne E. Edgington who died Feb. 28, 2016.
Surviving are a son, Melvin E. (Debra) Edgington, of Circleville; grandchildren, Lisa (Glenn) Morehart, Mike (Megan) Edgington, Charles (Kathy) Edgington Jr., Carley Edgington and Ashley Edgington; great-grandchildren, Cecelia and Kimberly Tirey, Glenn Morehart, Colton, Emilea, and Addison Edgington and January Ott; several great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and her loving companion, Trixie.
She was predeceased by a son, Charles A. Edgington; and a brother, Warren Cochenour.
Loraine retired from the Chillicothe Gazette where she worked as a paper carrier. She also worked on the family farm along with her husband and enjoyed working in her garden.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 27, 2021 in the Ware Funeral Home with Pastor Delbert Allison officiating.
Burial will follow Browns Chapel Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Ware Funeral Home from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday.
Loraine A. Edgington