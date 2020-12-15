Loraine Adams, 92, passed away on December 13, 2020. She was born August 11, 1928 to her parents Ezra and Bertha Rayburn in Baurbersville, West Virginia. She married her husband Raleigh on December 5, 1947. She was a woman of strong will and the hardworking matriarch of her family. She will be missed dearly by her friends and family.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her son David Wayne Adams.
Left to mourn her passing is her husband Raliegh Adams of Circleville; sons Danny of Columbus, Charles (Linda) of Mt. Sterling, and Donald (Debra) of Muncie Indiana; nine grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren; as well as a host of friends.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home. A private graveside has taken place and Loraine was laid to rest at Franklin Hills Cemetery.