Loretha Lilly Miller, 82, of Commercial Point, Ohio passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21 at St Ann’s Hospital in Westerville. Loretha was born Oct 18, 1938, to the late Harless Melvin and Anna Pauline (Leach) Lozier in Lockbourne, Ohio. Loretha was a realtor and an artist.
Besides her parents, Loretha was preceded in death by her sister Betty McCumber and her brother Melvin Lozier. Loretha is survived by daughter Anita Jean McHugh (Jack) of Commercial Point, Ohio and son James Perry Miller (Sharon) of Blanchester, Ohio. She is survived by four grandchildren Ashley Anna McHugh-Fogleman (John), John Patrick McHugh (Catie), David Boyer (Melissa), Julie Amanda Kuhn (Nick). And she is survived by eight great-grandchildren including Olivia Jean McHugh, Charlotte Avery McHugh, Alexander David Boyer, Kylie Elizabeth Boyer, Matthew James Boyer, Peyton Scott Boyer, Colton James Kuhn and Kenna Rose Kuhn.
Due to COVID-19, visitation is for family only will be held from 10:00-10:30 a.m. with a funeral service for family only to begin at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct 26{sup}th{/sup} at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St, Ashville 43103 with Pastor Ron Goodling officiating. Interment will follow at Fernwood Cemetery at 11:45 in Lockbourne, Ohio and is open to the public. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.
