Lottie Diltz

Circleville - Lottie A. Diltz, 94, of Circleville, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio due to complications of COVID-19.
She was born on Dec. 30, 1926 in Adelphi, Ohio to Roy F. and Sarah E. (Rodgers) Rutter.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James F. Diltz, on April 21, 2014; brothers, Orville and Kelson Rutter; and sister, Leona Barnes.
Lottie was a 1946 graduate of Adelphi-Harrison High School. During World War II, she worked in a munitions factory welding fuses onto torpedoes for the Navy. Through the years, she was also employed by The First National Bank of Circleville, General Electric and Buckeye Mart, in the fabric department.
She was an avid seamstress and won many awards at various competitions through the years. Her specialty, later in life, was making doll clothes. Lottie was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church where she has served in various capacities in years past. She was also a member of The Pythian Sisters Lodges in Adelphi and Circleville.
Family was always very important to her. She had a love of genealogy since doing a project in high school. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and visiting and reminiscing with relatives.
She is survived by her son, James L. (Linda) Diltz, of Circleville; granddaughters, Leslie M. (Jason) Robinson, of Grandview Heights, Amy M. (Danny) Miller, of Circleville; and great-grandchildren, Hank Robinson, Jane Robinson and Lillian Miller.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Forest Cemetery.
COVID-19 restrictions, including masks and social distancing, will apply.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Calvary United Methodist Church, Circleville or Pickaway County Historical Society.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
