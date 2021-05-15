Amanda - Mary "Lou" Waggoner, age 79, of Amanda, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021 at OhioHealth Berger Hospital.
She was born March 25, 1942 in Columbus, Ohio.
Lou had formerly owned Lou's Purses and Things in Rockbridge, where she made between 3,000-5,000 purses over the years.
She is survived by her daughter, Debra Waggoner, of Florida; son, Dennis (Lou) Waggoner, of Amanda; grandchildren, Cara Rene Waggoner, and Mason (Jamie) and Brice (Brittanie) Creager; great-grandchildren, Hannah and William Creager; former son-in-law, Mack (Kathy) Creager; brothers, Roger (Sue) Sisler and Ray (Denise) Sisler; sisters, Susan Kay (Phillip) Beaver and Star Ann Sisler; many nieces and nephews; her beloved dog, "Tucker Trucker".
She is preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy (Funk) Jackson; husband, Delbert; granddaughter, Anna Waggoner; brother, Johnny Sisler; sister, Helen Gohring.
Cremation has been arranged in the care of Taylor-Theller Funeral & Cremation Service, Amanda.
At her request, there will be no formal services observed.
Friends may make memorial contributions to the Anna Waggoner Scholarship Fund, c/o Kingston National Bank, 132 West Main St., Amanda, Ohio 43102. Lou Waggoner