Louella Tomlinson-Craig

Circleville - Louella "Lou" Tomlinson-Craig, 80, passed away at her home on Sept. 4, 2021 after a long battle with heart failure.
Lou was born in Lego, West Virginia on Oct. 30, 1940 to the late Hallie and Earl Barker. Lou was fourth of 16 children.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Dorinda Beale; husbands, George Beale and Charles Tomlinson Jr.; and six brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her loving husband, Edward Craig, who adored her and they shared 17 wonderful years together.
Lou is survived by her daughters, Sherree Beale Jankiewicz (Tony), Kimberly Beale Caldwell (late Kenny Caldwell) and Paula Beale Bass and son, Michael George Beale. Also survived by stepchildren, Joe Tomlinson (Kathy), Charles Tomlinson III, Jamie Craig, Timothy Craig and Lois Cooper; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Lou retired after 27 years with the US Postal Service and enjoyed her retirement as an accomplished seamstress and dressmaker. She also loved quilting, gardening, baking, fishing and motorcycle rides with Ed.
More than anything Lou loved all her grandchildren and made everyone feel special.
Funeral service will be held 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with Pastor Jim Ferrell officiating.
Burial will be in Forest Cemetery.
Friends and family may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday.
Following burial, friends and family are invited to a gathering that will take place at the home of Sherree and Tony Jankiewicz.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the local nonprofits: Box 65 Organization, P.O. Box 65, Circleville, Ohio 43113 (these volunteers support the first responders and public safety in Pickaway County and adjoining counties), or Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 685, 135 East Main Street, Circleville, Ohio 43113 (supports so many local charities).
Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfunealhomes.com.