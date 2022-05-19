Amanda - Louie Andrews, age 45 of Amanda, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 15, 2022. He was born July 28, 1976, in Columbus, the son of Debbie (Luce) Andrews and the late Dana Andrews Sr. Louie was a member of the Eagles, the Tri-County Sportsmen's Club, and the NRA. He owned and operated Lancaster Speed & Chrome since 1994. He was a prankster, a bad dancer and a horrible singer. Enough Yuengling would make him think he could do any of those things. Louie was a master of his craft and had a heart of gold. He loved his family and friends dearly.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Cheryl (Johnson) Andrews; daughter, Cierra (Shane White) Andrews, of the home; son, Paxton (Jordan Frazier) Andrews, of the home; mother, Debbie Andrews, of Grove City; brothers, Josh (Veronica) Andrews, of Amanda and Dana Andrews Jr., of Columbus; sister, Alena (Nathan) Fouch, of Adelphi; several nieces and nephews; close friends, Rocky Baker and Bill Tucker. He is preceded in death by his father; grandparents, William and Margaret Luce, and Lewis and Emma Andrews.
Funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Monday, May 23, 2022, at Taylor-Theller Funeral Home, Amanda with Pastor Gerald Mershimer officiating. Cremation will follow the service. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.