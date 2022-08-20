South Bloomfield - Louise A. Rice, 82 of South Bloomfield, OH passed away at home on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Louise was born on August 19, 1939 to the late Paul and Mary (Haywood) Hall in Ashland, KY. She had worked at Techneglas for 26 years and was a member of Ashville CCCU. She loved her family, enjoyed cooking and was the world's best caregiver.

