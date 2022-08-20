South Bloomfield - Louise A. Rice, 82 of South Bloomfield, OH passed away at home on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Louise was born on August 19, 1939 to the late Paul and Mary (Haywood) Hall in Ashland, KY. She had worked at Techneglas for 26 years and was a member of Ashville CCCU. She loved her family, enjoyed cooking and was the world's best caregiver.
Besides her parents Louise was preceded in death by husband Gordon R. Rice in 2004; brothers Bob and Jim.
Louise is survived by sons Fred (Judy), Steve (Cheri) and Dwayne Rice; her sister Herma; special niece Tammy (Mark) Rowland; grandchildren Breanne (Jason) Richey, Amanda Rice (Jason Stiltner), Jason (Amanda) Rice, Jessica (Max) Collins; great grandchildren Tristan, Serena, Sydney, Jaxson, Jagger, Gordon, Blaike, Davanee and Luke; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, August 21st at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville 43103 and from 10-11 a.m. and Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 22nd at Ashville CCCU, 420 Long St. Ashville 43103 with Pastor Don Blankenship officiating. Interment will follow at Harrison Township Cemetery, South Bloomfield. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com Louise A. Rice
To plant a tree in memory of Louise Rice as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.