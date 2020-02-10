Louise Demint, 88, of Circleville, passed away on Feb. 9, 2020.
She was born on Sept. 20, 1931 in Pickaway County to Troy and Pauline (Williams) Peters.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. John Demint; daughter, Carol Conley; brothers, Tommy and Edward; and sisters, Barbara and Velma.
Louise is survived by her sons, Larry (Teresa), Steve (Joann), Tim (Mary) and Phil (Laurie) Demint; daughter, Sharon Landon; son-in-law, Allen Conley; 17 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and by brothers, Bobby and Warren Nokes.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Peoples Faith Chapel with the Rev. Bob Jividen officiating, with burial to follow.
Friends may call at the Wellman Funeral Home on Thursday from 5-8 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to World Gospel Missions Crossroads Church, 7209 East Country Road 100 South Avon, Indiana 46123.
