Louise Hoover

Circleville - Louise (Petty) Hoover, 90, of Circleville, passed away peacefully on Sept. 1, 2021 at Berger Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on Oct. 2, 1930, in Circleville, the daughter of the late Lloyd and Mildred (Gates) Petty.
Louise is survived by her brother, David (Vernidine) Petty; sister, Patricia Simon; special nieces and nephews, Ray Henson, Jane Cook, Mark Henson, Rick Petty, Mike Petty, Lee Petty, Kara Schooley, and Barry Petty; and numerous other special family members and friends whom she cherished.
In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by her loving husband, Eugene Hoover; and brother, Albert "Sonny" Petty.
Louise graduated from Jackson High School Class of 1948 and worked as a legal secretary in the area for 70 years. She enjoyed boating on Lake White, was an avid yard sale shopper, enjoyed traveling to Amish country and was a dog lover.
Graveside services will be held on Sunday, Sept. 5 at 2 p.m. at Jackson Township Cemetery, Circleville with Pastor Ray Henson officiating.
Visitation will be held on Sunday from noon until 1 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, Kingston.
Condolences can be made on Louise's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.