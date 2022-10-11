Circleville - Lowell Duane (Dewey) Brasgalla, 81 of Circleville, OH passed away at home on Thursday, October 6, 2022. He was born on April 9, 1941 in Baudette, Minnesota to the late Lewis and Margaret (Johnson) Brasgalla. Dewey made a career with the U.S. Government in the Navy, attended the Groveport Lutheran Church and was a member of the Ashville Community Men's Club.

To plant a tree in memory of Lowell Brasgalla as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

