Circleville - Lowell Duane (Dewey) Brasgalla, 81 of Circleville, OH passed away at home on Thursday, October 6, 2022. He was born on April 9, 1941 in Baudette, Minnesota to the late Lewis and Margaret (Johnson) Brasgalla. Dewey made a career with the U.S. Government in the Navy, attended the Groveport Lutheran Church and was a member of the Ashville Community Men's Club.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Margaret "Peg" Brasgalla in 2019, granddaughter Janet Bayne, great granddaughter Ciana Warner and brother James.
Dewey is survived by daughter Vera (James) Carle of Circleville; granddaughters Wendy Gamelli of Circleville, Colleen (Michael) Warner of Chesapeake, VA and Jamie Bryant of Columbus; great grandchildren Alexis Vanhoose, Shawn Vanhoose, Jr., Ariana Speakman, Briana Warner, Zayden Warner and Kayleigh Bryant; great-great grandchildren Waylon Alexander, Wyitt Alexander, and AJ Speakman; sisters Emma McCloud of IA and Lois of MN; brothers Ardean (Judy) Brasgalla, David (Barbara) Brasgalla and Darol (Cathy) Brasgalla, all of MN; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11th with a memorial service immediately following at 7 p.m. with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville OH 43103. Per wishes of the family, cremation has taken place. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com Lowell Brasgalla
To plant a tree in memory of Lowell Brasgalla as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.