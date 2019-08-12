Lowell (Dick) Huffman of Logan, Ohio passed away at age 87 at his home on Wednesday August 7 ,2019.
His loving wife Betty Huffman preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death are his parents, Harry and Cora Huffman; sister, Ester Huffman; brother, Terry Huffman; and great-grandchildren, Christopher and James Taublee.
He is survived by his children, Brenda (Tom) Hartshorn, Richard (Cindy) Huffman, Dixie (Renae) Huffman; grandchildren, April, Heather, Cole, Emily, Timothy and Tyler; and great-grandchildren, Lindsay, Levi, Sophie, Lila, Arlo and Tucker.
Dick will be remembered for his love of hunting, walking in the woods near his home and finding morel mushrooms. He also loved having visits from his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He will be deeply missed.
The family would like to thank Fairfield Medical Center, FMC CHF Clinic and Hospice of Central Ohio for the wonderful care provided. Graveside services were held Monday, August 12 at Green Summit Cemetery in Adelphi, Ohio. Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home made arrangements.