Circleville - Luanna (Dresbach) Davis, a lifelong resident of Circleville passed away on August 19, 2022. She is now at peace and pain free. She was born February 23, 1938 to the late Sherman G. and Betty (Brown) Dresbach. She was married to her high school sweetheart, Fred "Speeder" Davis for 45 years until his passing in 1999. She is survived by her sister Patricia (Harold) Reeser. Also left behind are her children: Lesa (Jim) Wood, Rock (Becky) Davis and Mick (Trina) Davis, grandchildren: Jason Davis, Kyle (Kara) Davis, Jerad (Jessica) Wood, Megan (Jeff) Parker, Whitney (Brian) Stewart, Mariah (Nick) Covell, great grandchildren: Storm and Emzie Davis, Jaidon and Jonah Wood, Maddie and Blake Stewart, Gretchen, Sawyer and Lyla Covell and Davis Parker. She is also survived by her very special friend and companion William "Bill" Goff. The enjoyed many meals, road trips and bluegrass concerts over the past 20 plus years. She was affectionately known as "Mamaw Wanna" not only by family but by the many children she loved and cared for over the past 35 or so years. She was also known for her "famous" pumpkin cookies, pies and homemade chicken noodles at the many Pumpkin Show open houses. FUN TIMES! Per her request there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will take place on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Huber Hitler Cemetery with the Rev. Ted Davis officiating. Special THANKS to Kathy Shirk and Rhonda Weaver for their friendships and for keeping her beautiful! In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Pre School, New Hope Christian Academy and Early Learning, ProMedica Hospice or a charity of your choice. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Luanna (Dresbach) Davis
