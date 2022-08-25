Laurelville - LAURELVILLE - Lucas (Luke) Tyler Haddox, age 26, passed from this life on August 19, 2022. He was born December 16, 1995 in Lancaster, Ohio and lived in Laurelville.
Luke is survived by his parents Melissa (Nelson Delong) Hart and Jeffery (Andrea) Haddox; brother Caleb (Lura Calhoun) Haddox and nephews Cuyler Haddox and Malachi Sheets; brother Brandon Hurles and niece Gracelynn Hurles; sister Brooklyn (Tyler Whitt) Hurles; and Bryce (Brittany) Hurles and nephew William Hurles.
Luke also leaves behind grandmothers Barbara Haddox and Carol Steveson, grandfather Rollie Hart; great-grandmother Eunice Hart; uncle Rodney (Kelly) Hart and cousin Mallory (Austin) Whitt; uncle Mickey Hart; uncle J.R. (Diana) Haddox and cousins Nichole (Brian) Jenkins and Jennifer (Vincent) Skidmore; aunt Sandy (Steven) Marshall and cousins Eva, Sofia, and Brittany Marshall; and many other extended family members and dear friends.
Luke was preceded in death by his grandmother Nancy S. Hart and grandfather Emerson Haddox.
Luke graduated from Logan Elm High School and Pickaway-Ross Career & Technology Center in 2014.
He enjoyed making music with his brother Caleb, working out with his dad, and spending time with his niece and nephews. Luke is gone too soon and will be sadly missed but not forgotten by his loving family and friends.
Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville. A funeral service will follow that evening at 7:00 p.m. There will be no graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Luke's name to: Laurvelville Volunteer Fire Department. Lucas "Luke" Haddox
