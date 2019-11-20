Lucinda “Cindy” Sue Wunderlin, 71, of Washington Court House passed away Nov. 7, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital.
She was born on May 29, 1948 in Ashland, Ohio to Walter and Marguerite (Donelson) Stumbaugh.
She married Robert Wunderlin on Nov. 11, 1974. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
She was a retired barber from Circleville, and Mount Sterling, and retired as a Home Health Care Aide in Pickaway County. She attended New Life Church.
Cindy is survived by her children, Thor, Eric (Elizabeth) and Jason Wunderlin; grandchildren, Holly, Dylan, Gavin, Addyson and Owen; brother, Marshall and (Suzann) Stumbaugh; by sister-in-law, Delores Stumbaugh; and two nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at noon at the Wellman Funeral Home with Pastor Tim McGinnis officiating with burial to follow in Waterloo Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon.
Wellman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
