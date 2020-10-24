Luke Thomas Coder, 29, gained his wings on Oct. 15, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center.
Luke will be missed by his wife Marybeth Coder and daughter Leigha Coder.
He is the son of Bob Coder, Lorena River ( Jimmy Pontius); brother Eric A. Coder ( Sierra Golden); grandmother Arlene Wilson and many other family members.
Luke loved the Ohio State football team and spending time surrounded by his family and friends.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date. All flowers and donations can be sent to his wife at 7634 Wood Rd, Albany Oh 47710.