Lurhita Sturgell, 83, passed away peacefully on December 7, 2020. She was born on January 3, 1937 to her parents Mason and Bernice “Quincel” Buskirk in Circleville, Ohio. She retired from Atwater Elementary after 26 years of being the head cook in the cafeteria. She will be missed by her family, who she adored.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband Herbert Sturgell.
Left to mourn her passing are her children Herb Sturgell, Pamela (Jeff) Beller and David (Marsha) Sturgell; grandchildren, Heather (Shawn) Hagerty, CJ (Kaylyn) and Eric Sturgell; great-grandchildren, Shaelynn, Tye and Bo Hagerty, Roen and Ryan Sturgell.
Her Graveside Service will be held Friday, December 11 at Hitler Ludwig Cemetery at 11 a.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heartland Hospice. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or condolence with Lurhita’s family.