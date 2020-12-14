Lynn Tracy, age 74, passed away in his own home surrounded by his family on December 13, 2020. He was born September 10, 1946 to his parents Carl and Betty “Herkless” Tracy in Circleville Ohio. Lynn married his high school sweetheart Beverly Gaines, and they enjoyed 55 years of a wonderful marriage. He was a jack of all trades, and had a talent for woodworking and fixing things, as well as being knowledgeable on a construction site. Lynn was a man of the outdoors, and loved fishing, hunting, and camping, with Lake Erie being his favorite place to be. He also loved playing Euchre, cornhole and horseshoes, he always had a beer in his hand and a smile on his face. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his Uncle Vernon Glenn (Ruby) Tracy.
Left to mourn his passing is his devoted wife Beverly Tracy; his children Teresa Eanes, Ty Tracy and Todd Tracy; his grandchildren Cassandra Wade, Brittney Green, Justin Green, Madison Eanes, Mikayla Tracy, Will Tracy, Trinity Tracy, Josie Tracy and Zane Tracy; his sisters Vicki (Larry) Leeson, Sandra (Rufus) Hurst and Diane (Jym) Noel; as well as many others who considered him a grandpa or uncle.
Visitation will be held at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home, located at 151 East Main Street Circleville, on Thursday, December 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or condolence with Lynn’s family.