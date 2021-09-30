Lynn Verfaillie

Circleville - Lynn Suzette Verfaillie, 69, of Circleville, passed away peacefully on Sept. 27 surrounded by the love she cultivated throughout her life.
She was born Feb. 29, 1952, in Clinton, Iowa, the daughter of JoAnn (Darr) Kinkaid and the late Gerald Cheramy.
Lynn is survived by her husband and high school sweetheart, Tom Verfaillie, whom she married on April 4, 1970. Early in their marriage, Tom and Lynn moved to Circleville where they would raise their family.
Lynn is also survived by her three children, Rhonda (Steve) Taylor, Dawn (Vic) Fogle and Tony Verfaillie; her mother, JoAnn (Gerald) Kinkaid, of Clinton, Iowa; sister, Patricia (Mike) Byrns; and three brothers, Gerald Cheramy, George (Cathi) Cheramy, Brian Cheramy, all of Clinton, Iowa; her grandchildren, Andy Taylor, Colin (Michelle) Derosette, Chris Taylor, Autumn Derosette; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Charlene Howard and Janet Luskey.
Lynn was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend who dedicated her life to enjoying what each day brought to her. Some of Lynn's' many hobbies included being an avid antique collector.
Lynn loved traveling to the various places to find that next treasure; she had a knack for the rare and unique.
In their younger days, Lynn and husband, Tom ,were avid bowlers where they participated in bowling leagues for many years. She loved playing board games and euchre with her family, as well as playing bingo at the local halls with her good friends for so many years.
Many nights of the week, you could find Lynn and her husband ,Tom, at a local theater where they loved catching up on the latest movies.
Lynn loved playing slot machines where she was always looking for that next big win. She really enjoyed a family golf-cart ride around the city streets of Circleville.
The annual Circleville Pumpkin Show was a highlight for Lynn where she was able to see so many of her friends and make new ones each year.
She loved the United States Military, as well as Donald Trump. Lynn was a true patriot that loved her country and the people who served to defend it, she was a proud American. If Lynn ever encountered an active-duty service member or veteran, she would go out of her way to thank them for their service.
Lynn received special recognition for her donation efforts to the Army. She was awarded a Certificate of Appreciation from the United States Army 4th Infantry Division and received a flag that was taken on a combat mission in Iraq.
Lynn was very compassionate and genuinely connected to as many people as she could and always gave them a smile. Lynn will be greatly missed for her kindness, infectious humor, patriotism and love for her family.
The family will receive friends for visitation 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1 at Wellman Funeral Home with the funeral starting at 12 p.m. and graveside service will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery immediately following the funeral.
Immediately following the funeral, the family requests your presence in a celebration of Lynn's life to be held at the AMVETS Post 2256 in Circleville, located at 818 Tarlton Road Circleville, Ohio 43113.
In lieu of flowers, family memorial contributions may be made to AMVETS Post 2256 located at 818 Tarlton Road Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Lynn Verfaillie