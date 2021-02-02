Dublin - Mabel M. Frazier, 85, of Dublin, Ohio, formerly of Grove City, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.
Mabel was born on Sept.9, 1935 to the late Ralph and Clara Belle (Snyder) Franks.
She worked for many years as a receptionist for the former St. Luke Convalescent Center in Columbus. Mabel was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Grove City.
Mabel enjoyed volunteering as an usher at various theaters in downtown Columbus and traveling with the many friends she made through clogging.
In addition to her parents, Mabel was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Frazier; and son, Keith Frazier.
She is survived by son, Kevin (Tammy) Frazier; daughter, Kim (Mark) Mace; grandchildren, Ryan (Jenn) Frazier, Shawn (Lindsay) Frazier, Megan (Andrew) Howell, Jordan and Jared Mace; great-grandchildren, Paige and Mackenzie Frazier, Blake Howell.
The family would like to thank Danielle, Joe and the memory care unit at Brookdale Muirfield and Aily and Rev. Rasey with Brookdale Hospice for their compassionate care.
Due to COVID-19 and accordance with Mabel's wishes, there will be a private family service officiated by Rev. Ivan Roberson at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville 43103, on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.
Interment will follow at Reber Hill Cemetery.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Parkinson's Foundation Ohio, 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive, Suite 265, Columbus, Ohio 43231, or Brookdale Hospice Columbus, 450 Alkyre Run, Suite 250, Westerville, Ohio 43082.
Mabel Frazier