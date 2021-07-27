Circleville - Madge Marie Boesiger DeBruin went to rest with the Lord on July 24, 2021.
She was born Feb. 10, 1936 in Circleville, Ohio to the late John and Valora (Dolly) Boesiger.
She was preceded in death by brother, John Boesiger; brother-in-law, John "Woody" Woodruff; and daughter-in-law, Patricia DeBruin.
Madge was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir. She also operated Madge's Ceramics for many years and was never hesitant to highlight her grandchildren's artistic capabilities (or lack thereof).
Madge was proud to raise "the seven most successful sons in Pickaway County," and freely offered the following parenting advice: referee the children while they are inside; when they are outside, they are on their own.
Left to mourn are husband of 66 years, Carl Peter DeBruin; sisters, Annie Lou Schooley and Barbara Woodruff; along with her sons, all of whom graduated from The Ohio State University, Steve, of Millersport (DVM); Bruce (Luci), of Gray, Tennessee (chemical engineer), Carl (Lori), of Stoutsville (agronomist), Gene (Toni), of Good Hope (animal nutritionist), Trent (Patty), of Athens, Ohio (architect), Brian (Nora), of Bloomingburg (engineer), and Mark (Sarah Jordan), London, Ohio (engineer); 21 grandchildren, Beth, Annie, Megan, Caitlin, Courtney, Derek, Brett, Garrett, Natalie, Sarah, Luke, Dallas, Grant, Jed, Hannah, Claire, Teddy, Simon, Henry, Belle and Kali; and great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Louise Boesiger; as well as nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to the hospice staff and the home health workers, Nicole, Amber and Geanne.
Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Friday, July 30, 2021 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church.
Burial will be in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Madge DeBruin