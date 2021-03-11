Malvin Swepston

Kingston - Malvin Earl Swepston, 93, of Kingston, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2021 after an extended illness.
He was born on May 19, 1927, in Kingston, the son of the late Ollen and Opal (Dawson) Swepston.
On June 16, 1948, he united in marriage with the love of his life, Marian Louise (Mathew) Swepston, who preceded him in death on Sept. 29, 2014.
Malvin is survived by his beloved children, Katrina (the late Paul) Smith, Randy Swepston (Laura Wilson), Mark (Kim) Swepston, and Neil (Carolyn) Swepston; grandsons, Ethan (Kevlin) Swepston, Dylan (Alexa) Swepston, Chase (Katelyn) Smith, Travis Smith (Breannah Wilburn), and Paul Wyatt Smith (Hana Newfeld); step-granddaughters, Lisa (Chris) Wright and Sheridan McLean; great-grandchild, Atlas Swepston; step-great-grandchildren, Zachery Wright, Ciara (Matt) Terry, and Amanda Wright; step-great-great-grandchildren, April, Shia, and Adalynn Wright; brother, Ollen (Linda) Swepston; and numerous other special family members and friends whom he cherished.
In addition to his parents and wife, Malvin was preceded in death by his siblings, Lowell, Wayne "Pete" and Robert Swepston, and Wanda DeLong.
Malvin was a 1945 graduate of Centralia High School. He was a lifetime farmer, still participating in the 2020 harvest, and retired from DuPont, Circleville, after 23 years of service. Malvin and Marian enjoyed traveling the country on their motorcycle together and staying in Florida in the winter over the years.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 13 at 11 a.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, Kingston, with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating.
Burial will follow in Green Summit Cemetery, Adelphi.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 4-6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at Hill's with visitors maintaining social distancing and wearing face coverings.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Malvin's honor to Adena Hospice.
Condolences and floral gifts can be made on Malvin's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com. Malvin Swepston