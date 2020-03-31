Marcia Lynn Wykoff, 61, of Circleville, passed away on March 29, 2020.
She was born on Nov. 23, 1958 in Dayton to Norman and Maxine (Bacon) Wykoff.
She was preceded in death by her mother and brother, Michael.
Marcia is survived by her father, Norman Wykoff, and sister, Phyllis Wykoff.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Dunkirk Cemetery with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating.
Wellman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
