Marcus D. Prater

Marcus Dean Prater, 84, Ashville, Ohio, (formerly of Ewington, Ohio) passed away peacefully on Dec. 31, 2020.
He was born May 18, 1936 in Risner, Floyd County, Kentucky, the only child of the late Gardes and Eva Mae (Ousley) Prater.
As a young child, the family moved from their Floyd County home, to a farm near Wilkesville, Vinton County, Ohio. Marcus married the love of his life, and soul mate, Linda Lee (Farley) Prater in 1959 in Wilkesville, who precedes him in death.
After graduating from Wilkesville High School (Wilton South), where he excelled at basketball, he was offered an opportunity that most in that area could not imagine. He sacrificed a Wilmington College scholarship and chose to serve his country instead.
Prior to their marriage, he served the United States Air Force on a mountaintop in Japan as a radar operator. Marcus and Linda moved to Columbus after marriage. Always the entertainer, he sang professionally for a short time in the Columbus area, and gave up a life of professional music, for the family life. He gave a love of performing and singing to his sons, eventually forming a travelling band in Ashville, Ohio area, “Country Grass Road Show.” A joy in his life was making others laugh, especially with a microphone in his hand, usually with the same corny jokes. Another joy in his life was supporting the University of Kentucky basketball team.
He spent many years as a crane operator for the C&O (Chessie System, CSX) Railroad in Columbus, Ohio. After retiring from the railroad, Marcus and Linda, together, owned and managed the Marcy Store and Diner near Ashville, Ohio for over 20 years. They were caretakers for the needy in their community — often opening their home to the less fortunate to assist anyone who needed care, food and a place to call home.
He leaves behind family to cherish his memory: Mark (Nancy) Prater, Bexley, Ohio, Bryan Scott Prater (Susie Saling), Cumberland, Ohio, and Kyle (Christy) Prater, Ashville, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Benjamin Prater, Grant Prater, Sara Prater, Heath Prater, Lacy Downing, Mackenzie Love, and Miranda Prater; as well as two great-grandchildren, Liliana and Simon.
He will be especially missed by his sisters-in-law, Kathy and Dena; and niece, Bobbie.
Linda and Marcus were believers in Christ and worshipped at the Ewington Church of Christ in Christian Union.
Calling hours / visitation will be conducted in the Hall Brothers Funeral Home, Martin, Kentucky.
Family and friends may call at the funeral home, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 at 1-3 p.m. and are asked to practice social distancing guidelines.
Immediately following, a graveside burial service will occur at the John Wesley Prater Cemetery, Prater Fork Road, Hueysville, Kentucky, under the direction of The Hall Brothers Funeral Home, Martin, Kentucky.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your local food bank.