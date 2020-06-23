Margaret A. Fullen

Margaret Ann Fullen, 87, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 in Circleville.
Born in Circleville on Nov. 1, 1932; she is the daughter of the late Willis and Catherine (Riley) Green.
Margaret graduated from Circleville High School in 1952. In 1955, she married the love of her life, Richard W. Fullen on Nov. 24, 1955. Margaret was involved in many things, including being a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Circleville where she was a member of the Altar Rosary Society and was an active member of the choir for 40 years, as well as Funeral Choir.
Margaret is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mary Katherine Nagel; sister-in-law, Marie Fullen; brother-in-law, C. David Fullen; brother-in-law, Harold Nagel.
Left to mourn her passing is her devoted husband, Richard “Dick” Fullen; her sons, Thomas (Darlene) Fullen, of Bellvue, Ohio, and and John (Mickie) Fullen, of Tarlton; grandson, Jeffrey (Jessica) Fullen, of Republic; great-grandson, Anthony Fullen; niece, Christina (Tim) Johnston; nephews, Paul (Karen) Nagel, Mitchell and Matthew Fullen.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home, located at 151 East Main Street Circleville.
A private memorial mass will be held on Saturday, June 27.
Burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association.
