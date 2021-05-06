Naples, Florida - Margaret Ann "Peg" (Carlson) Rowland, age 83, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021.
She was born July 6, 1937 and raised in South Bend, Indiana.
Peg was a fiercely strong, independent woman and a great advocate for her eight children. She would bring a smile to everyone that met her. She will be missed by many!
Peg is survived by her husband, Lowell Rowland; and her children, Valerie Wise (Murray), Naples, Florida, Dr. John Feller (Karen), Palm Desert, California, Molly McGrew (Michael), Malvern, Ohio, Laura Stacy (Reggie), Bryan Mawr, Pennsylvania, Heidi English (Jim), Chardon, Ohio, Michelle Young (John), Twinsburg, Ohio, Ted Feller (Kelly), Chardon, Ohio; sibling, Bill Carlson (Barb); 13 nieces and nephews; 28 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ted W Carlson Jr.; daughter, Amy Feller Robertson; and grandson, Alek Feller.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life mass, 11 a.m., Saturday, May 15, 2021, Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 226 North Hill Street, South Bend, Indiana, 46617, and a burial immediately following at University Notre Dame Cedar Grove Cemetery, 100 Cedar Grove Cottage, Notre Dame, Indiana 46556.
Donations can be made to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital: 501 Street Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Margaret A. Rowland