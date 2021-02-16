Williamsport - Margaret L. Cook, 90, of Williamsport, passed away Feb. 13, 2021.
She was born Oct. 11, 1930 in Pickaway County, the daughter of John W. and Hyacinth (Catchpool) Dearth.
Margaret drove school bus for Westfall Schools, worked at Pickaway County Library and was treasurer for Mt. Pleasant Church until it closed.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carroll Cook; and brother, John W. Rolland Dearth.
Margaret is survived by her children, Carroll L. Cook Jr., Daniel L. (Debbie) Cook and John A. (Judy) Cook; grandchildren, Jamie E. (Jeremy) Schaal, Holly C. (Matthew) Slusher and John R, Cook; great-grandchildren, Jude Schaal, Lily Slusher, Joshua, Madison and Emily Cook; sister, Diane (Bill) Bennett.
Graveside service will be held 1 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 at Forest Cemetery with Chaplain Dean Queen officiating.
COVID-19 restrictions will apply.
Margaret received such great care in lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to Logan Elm Health Care.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Margaret Cook