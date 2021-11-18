Margaret Doyle Faulk

Circleville - Margaret "Ann" Doyle Faulk, 81, of Circleville, Ohio, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Nov. 13, 2021.
She was born in Port Arthur, Texas, on Dec. 5, 1939, to Bluet Doyle and Hazel Harrell Doyle.
She was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School in Port Arthur, Texas. After graduation, she attended Southwestern Assemblies of God University in Waxahachie, Texas.
She was employed as a bookkeeper/accountant until her retirement.
She married Kanward Lee Faulk on July 11,1959. During their 60 years of marriage, they lived in several states, but she was always a Texan at heart.
Ann created many beautiful friendships throughout her life. She was a kind, loving person who always had a smile and a hug to share.
She was a woman of deep faith in God. She lived her life as an example of God's Love.
She was an accomplished pianist/organist and used her talent in various churches. She was generous, fun and her greatest joy was spending time with family and friends, especially her grandsons. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Kanward Lee Faulk; and her parents, Bluet and Hazel Doyle.
Those left to treasure her memory are her daughter, Cherise Oliver, and her husband Jeff; two grandsons, Brian Schnurbusch, and his wife Keristin, and Justin Schnurbusch; two great-granddaughters, Aly Myers and Hannah Myers; brother, Butch Doyle, and his wife, Beth; sister, Gayle Tipps, and her husband, Nolan; many nieces and nephews; and numerous loving family members and friends.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 2 until 4 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2021, with her funeral service to follow at 4 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, 1455 North Court Street, Circleville, Ohio, 43113.
A graveside funeral service and interment will be at Memory Gardens, Nederland, Texas under the direction of Melancon's Funeral Home, 1605 Avenue H, Nederland, Texas, 77627.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Margaret Doyle Faulk