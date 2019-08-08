Margaret E. Ritchie, 80, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019. She was born November 10, 1938.
In addition to her parents, Cecil and Verna “Neff” Reid, Margaret is preceded in death by her husband, Garland Ritchie, and siblings, Mary, Carroll, Lawrence, Dwight and Kenneth.
Margaret is survived by several nieces and nephews.
She enjoyed shopping and traveling, along with spending time with her beloved cats.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Sterling Place, Berger Hospice, Home Helpers, Melanie and Mandie.
Margaret’s family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon at Defenbaugh-Wise Schoedinger 151 E. Main St., where the funeral service will be held at noon, with Pastor David Ritchie officiating. Interment at Muhlenberg Township Cemetery.
