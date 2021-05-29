Orient - Margaret Jean Kessler, age 95, passed away at Meadow Grove Transitional Care Center on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Donald "Don" Kessler; parents, Louis and Katie Weber, of Dublin, Ohio; siblings, Katherine Weber, Elizabeth Myers, Mac Weber, Louis Weber, Chi Weber, Mary Lou Wright, Ward Weber.
Jean is survived by her children, Kathy (Bob) Jones, Joe (Olivier) Kessler; grandchildren, Krista (Steph Terry) Jones, Garance Kessler-Gay, Axel Kessler-Gay; great-grandson, Matthew Jones; dozens of nieces and nephews; and numerous special friends.
She was a member of the Orient United Methodist Church for 70 years, Daughters of America, Pythian Sisters, the Grange and active with the Pickaway County Seniors. Jean was a strong-willed person, with an open heart for everyone, who enjoyed her church family and adored her kids and grandkids. She had enough spunk in her to learn to use the iPad to communicate with her son who lives in Europe.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. at Schoedinger Grove City, 3920 Broadway, where funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Lisa Lust officiating.
Interment will be at Beckett Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Orient United Methodist Church.
The family would appreciate masks being worn during the visitation and service for Jean. Margaret Jean Kessler