Margaret “Meg” Sahr, 59, passed away on Sept. 5, 2019 after a battle with a lengthy illness.
She was born on March 21, 1960 to Charles “Chuck” Sahr and Margaret “Peg” Sahr in Columbus, Ohio.
She was an incredible mother and an adoring grandmother. She instilled a love of reading, creativity, Pepsi Cola and her delightfully silly sense of humor in her children, who she dedicated her entire life to. Her beautifully kind soul burned to share her love, giving spirit and infinite goodness with the world, where she touched all that knew her with her tender heart.
She is preceded in death by her mother; maternal grandparents, George and Margaret Hanrahan; and paternal grandparents, Charles and Elizabeth Sahr.
She is survived by her father; her three children, Brian (Erin Barr), Hannah Barr, and Ben Barr (Sarah Garrabrant); her two grandchildren, Ella and Beckett Barr; her three sisters, Joyce (Perry Orndorff), Teresa (Jim Burrell) and Barb Greenlee; her eight brothers, Chuck (Cynthia), Don (Lydia), Larry (Mary), Ed (Lorri), Matt (Amy), Vince (Loretta), Tom, and Greg (Melissa Sahr.) She is also survived by her aunts, uncles, cousins, numerous nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews.
Please make any memorial to Alzheimer’s Association at ALZ.org. www.shaw-davis.com