Stoutsville - Margaret C. Seitz, 91, of Stoutsville, passed away on Sept. 25, 2021 at her residence.
She was born at her home in Kingston on June 30, 1930, the daughter of Albert and Marie (Brady) Barnhart.
She attended Ringgold United Methodist Church and was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Nolan Seitz; siblings, Herman Barnhart, Albert Barnhart Jr., Pauline Haefeli, Glenn Barnhart, Doretta Current and Evelyn McDonald.
She is survived by her children, Debbie (Dan) Kasler, Charlotte Crist (Ted Roscoo), Treba (Richard) Stevens, Jack (Chris) Seitz, Ritta (Randall) Saylor and Rick Seitz; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; brothers, Ralyn Barnhart and Frank (Janet) Barnhart; sister-in-law, Betty Barnhart and; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
Burial will be in Reber Hill Cemetery.
Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Margaret Seitz