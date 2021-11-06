Circleville - Margaret Spangler, 86, of Circleville, passed away on Nov. 4, 2021.
She was born on May 2, 1935 in Circleville to Melvin and Lucille (Strausbaugh) Dresbach.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Bruce Dresbach.
Margaret is survived by her children, Gayla (Robert Starkey) Fisher, Brad (Ronda) Spangler, Brenda (Steven) Paul, Bret (Beth) Spangler; grandchildren, Casey, Jimmy, Julie, Staci, Hayden, Roxanne, Kaleigh, Zach, Laura, Marissa, Megan; great-grandchildren, Levi, Seth, Makayla, Mia, Kendall, Kinsley, Zeke, Samantha, Colbie, Garrett, Amelia, Alex; great-great-grandson, Holden; and by sisters, Linda Dunkle and Phyllis Latham.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
Graveside services will follow at noon at Hitler Ludwig Cemetery.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Margaret Spangler