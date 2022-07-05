Laurelville - Margaret Ruth (Notestone) Steele, 85, of Laurelville, entered into Heaven on July 2, 2022 at her residence. She was born April 25, 1937, in Laurelville, the daughter of the late Lloyd and Georgia (Huston) Notestone.
Margaret is survived by her sons, Tony (Kathy) Steele and Chad Steele; grandchildren, Cassie (Brian) Karr, Tieana (Cody) Stonerock, and Corbin Steele; great-grandchildren, Nicolas Karr, Zakary Karr, Olivia Stonerock, and Rory Karr; sister, Barbara (Gary) McNeal; and numerous other special family members and friends whom she cherished.
In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her great-granddaughter, Brilynn Karr, and sister, Margie Campbell.
Margaret graduated from Adelphi High School and received her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Ohio University. She taught primarily junior high and middle school over years at Laurelville, Chillicothe City Schools, and Zane Trace Local Schools. Teaching was her passion and she retired from education in 1990. Recently, she has enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and enjoying the view from her porch.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 7 at 2:00 p.m. at the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston with Rev. Barry Bennett presiding. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Laurelville. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5 - 7 p.m. at Hill's. Condolences can be made on Margaret's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com. Margaret Steele
To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Steele as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.