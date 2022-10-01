Circleville - Margaret L. Walker, 103, of Circleville passed away peacefully the morning of September 28, 2022. She was born on October 12, 1918 in Nitro, WV, and was raised by Henry and Verda Schempp in Lodi, OH. In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years David Walker, brother and sister-in-law Gerald and Cleo Schempp, father-in-law Thomas Walker, and son-in-law Dale Bower. She is survived by her daughter Jo Ann Bower and granddaughter Krista Bower, both of Circleville, sister-in-law Donna Smith of Sebastian, FL, and several nieces and their families. Margaret was a hard worker. In her younger years, she ran a restaurant and motel. In 1947, she married Dave and moved to Circleville. She was a good cook and won first place at Pumpkin Show for her bread & butter pickles. She liked to have fun and on Friday nights you could hear her yell, Bingo! At the American Legion. Margaret spent the last nine years at Pickaway Manor. She enjoyed reading and doing word search puzzles. From 2015 to when the pandemic hit in March 2020, she read over 700 books! The pandemic was difficult for Margaret and her family. She missed her daily visits from Jo Ann, but she enjoyed seeing them on Zoom. The family would like to thank the staff at Pickaway Manor Care Center and Promedica Hospice for Margaret's care. A private service will be held with family. You may remember Margaret by making a donation to the Pickaway County Library, 1160 N. Court St., Circleville, 43113, or to your favorite charity. Arrangements entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Scheodinger. Margaret Walker
