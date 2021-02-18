Circleville - Margaret L. Wolfe, 81, of Circleville, passed away on Feb. 15, 2021.
She was born on April 3, 1939 in Perry County to Chester and Marguerite (Jewett) Monroe.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, David Largent; and sisters, Mary Anne Gilmore and Marlene Monroe.
Margaret is survived by her children, Donald, Johnny (Amanda) Sr., Ross (Alice), Elvis (Bev) and Danny Largent, Brenda (Ralph) Wolford, Tina Mumaw; 13 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; brother, Merle Monroe; and by sisters, Melvina Isaac and Marilyn Weethee.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating.
Burial will be in New Holland Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m.
COVID-19 restrictions will apply.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Margaret Wolfe