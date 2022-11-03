Margery Ann Huffer Evans

Plant City, Florida - Margery Ann Greiner Huffer Evans passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Plant City, Florida. She was born on April 29, 1934 to Mary Kathleen and Lyle Odell Greiner in Circleville, Ohio. She was 88 years old at the time of her death.

