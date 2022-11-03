Plant City, Florida - Margery Ann Greiner Huffer Evans passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Plant City, Florida. She was born on April 29, 1934 to Mary Kathleen and Lyle Odell Greiner in Circleville, Ohio. She was 88 years old at the time of her death.
Margery graduated from Circleville High School in 1952. She married Harold L. Huffer who preceded her in death in 1972. Together, they had two daughters, Diana L. Huffer Procuniar currently residing in Safety Harbor, Florida and Mary Ann Huffer Kelly currently residing in Madison, Alabama. In 1980 she married Donald E. Evans who also preceded her in death in 1992. She was a stepmother to Don's children, Keith and Kathy Evans.
She was also predeceased by four of her seven siblings. Sisters, Virginia Greiner Davis and Gladys Greiner Ison and brothers Robert Greiner and Gerald Greiner. Surviving siblings include Teresa Greiner Allen and James Greiner of Circleville, Ohio and Francis Greiner Shisler of Hollywood, Florida. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Cara Beth and Adam Procuniar, Kyle and Alexander Kelly, four great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Plant City, Florida where she volunteered. She was active in her community with golf and bingo and seldom missed an episode of Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune or the Ohio State Buckeyes football.
There will be a graveside service for family members and close friends in the Spring followed by a celebration of her life with time and place yet to be determined.
Donations may be made to the American Lung Association, Visiting Angels or Hospice.
Margery Ann Huffer Evans
To plant a tree in memory of Margery Evans as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.